Smart Living: The power of a woman's vote

The clock is ticking to get your vote in, and women are the largest group of registered voters.

Women have been and are a pivotal part of picking a president.

According to YouGov, top issues for women in 2024 include the economy, health care, cost of housing, criminal justice, gun policy, foreign policy and abortion.

"Making sure that you are casting your ballot for someone who is going to best represent your interest," Black Girls Vote member Natasha Murphy said.

Murphy says it's her mission and the mission of everyone at Black Girls Vote to make sure black women use their vote as their voice.

"If you don't vote, then there's no possible way that you could get the result that you want," Morgan State University Chapter of Black Girls Vote Vice President Tiasia Jones said.

But there is a growing concern that politicians have fallen short on promises to the black community.

"We are one of the most consistently active voting blocks, but we weren't getting policy in exchange for that active participation," Murphy said.

They want candidates to deliver real progress on key issues facing the black community.

"One of the primary issues that black women are prioritizing is economic empowerment," Murphy said.

There are three things Murphy believes are important for women to keep in mind.

"Number one, really make sure that you are prioritizing the policy issues that matter to you," Murphy said.

Number two? Make voting a communal effort. Take a friend or family member to vote with you.

"Make sure we're holding our elected officials accountable. They want the power, we want the policy," Murphy said.

Tapping into your power during an election can make a big difference.

You can help by hosting or working at voter registration drives, texting five friends once early voting begins, and making sure you know who's on the ballot.

It's also important to educate your colleagues, friends, and family about the candidates and issues. Most importantly, don't sit idly by, your active participation matters.

Remember, your voice deserves to be heard, so, vote November 5.