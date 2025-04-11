Capable Kids organization making sports and activities more inclusive

Capable Kids, a non-profit organization in the Rio Grande Valley, is providing a space where kids and young adults with disabilities can celebrate their unique strengths and differences.

“In the RGV, we are very limited with resources, and we just need to bridge that gap,” Capable Kids Lead Program Specialist Ivanna Saenz said.

The local nonprofit offers inclusive opportunities for its members through three core programs: CK Sports, CK Social and CK Impact.

“These programs give us the ability to raise awareness for the lack of sports and social opportunities that our members have within the Rio Grande Valley, “Saenz said.

From surf clinics to working out, members do it all at the Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Indoor Sports Complex.

“Any sport you can think of, we have it," Saenz said. “This past summer, we had a surf clinic. We have CK Fitness where the kids come and they utilize the machines to work out. We have baseball, basketball, and we even have a full cheer squad which sometimes performs at the Vipers."

Every detail is designed with inclusion in mind, right down to the equipment.

“With sports such as baseball, having softer baseballs, having lighter bats, anything with soccer, having big inflatable soccer balls so that our members in wheelchairs can also use,” Saenz said.

Capable Kids also offers weekly actives where members can connect and celebrate who they are.

Parents can also see first-hand the impact these programs can have on kids and young adults with disabilities.

This year, Capable Kids is celebrating its 10th year in the Valley, and a decade of celebrating inclusion for all.

“At Capable kids, autism isn't a disability. It's a superpower,” Saenz said. “We want our community to listen, to learn, and to advocate and want to advocate for inclusion."

More information on Capable Kids is available on their website.

Watch the video above for the full story.