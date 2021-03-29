U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar to hold press conferences in Rio Grande Valley over federal funding

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Laredo) will hold two press conferences in the Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday to announce millions of dollars in federal funding for Starr County and Hidalgo County.

The first press conference will be held in Rio Grande City at 9:30 a.m.

Congressman Cuellar is expected to discuss the $19,140,000 in American Rescue Plan funds going to Starr County for its recovery efforts from the pandemic, according to a news release.

Cuellar will also announce $78,378,000 in federal funds going towards schools throughout the county to safely reopen.

Starr County Judge Eloy Vera, Roma Mayor Jaime Escobar, Roma Assistant City Manager Freddy Guerra, Rio Grande City Mayor Joel Villarreal, Rio Grande City Councilman Alberto Escobedo and other government and school officials from Starr County are expected to attend the event.

Later Tuesday, Cuellar will hold another press conference at 2 p.m. in Mission to discuss the $241,740,000 in federal funds going to Hidalgo County for their recovery efforts from the pandemic. Cuellar will also announce $261,891,000 in funds for the safe reopening of county schools, according to a news release.

Palmview Mayor Ricardo Villarreal, UTRGV Director of Gov. Relatipns Veronica De La Garza, Mission Mayor Dr. Armando Ocana, Mission Councilwoman Jessica Ortega Ochoa, Mission City Manager Randy Perez and other government and school officials in Hidalgo County are expected to attend the event.