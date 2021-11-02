U.S. Supreme Court hears first arguments on Texas abortion law

The Supreme Court is now set to decide whether court challenges filed by abortion providers can continue.

On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court justices were asking if it’s legal for private citizens in Texas to sue someone suspected of getting an abortion after six weeks - or anyone helping them to get it.

It’s part of Senate Bill 8 which bans abortion sin the state of Texas after the first six weeks.

A law professor with the University of Houston said the justices are concerned other constitutional rights like freedom of expression or gun rights could be at risk if a state decides its residents are the ones in charge of enforcing a law targeting those issues.

“It looks like a case that even justices that are even opposed to abortion can say Texas has just gone too far here,” Seth Chandler said.

A decision from SCOTUS is expected by Dec. 1.

