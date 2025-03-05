Undocumented migrants indicted on charges of assaulting officers at La Villa detention center

A dozen undocumented migrants were officially charged by a federal grand jury for allegedly assaulting two federal correctional officers in January at the East Hidalgo Detention Center in La Villa, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

The news release said the 12 migrants will make an initial court appearance on Wednesday.

The migrants being charged include 10 Mexican nationals, identified as 25-year-old Bryan Hernandez-Ruiz, 27-year-old Francisco Antonio Hernandez-Mora, 40-year-old Ivan Ramirez-Zapata, 28-year-old Adrian David Guzman-Salas, 21-year-old David Ramirez-Bautista, 49-year-old Roberto Fabian Garza-Castaneda, 27-year-old Jose Alberto Resendez-Hernandez, 45-year-old Jose Ramos-Lerma, 29-year-old Ruben Gonzalez-Balderas and 25-year-old Oscar Ambrocio Hernandez.

Two Guatemala nationals will also be charged. They were identified as 22-year-old Osman Joel Hernandez-Pavon and 42-year-old Roger Emmanuel Lemus.

According to the news release, the charges allege all 12 men aided and abetted the assault of the officers at the detention center. If convicted, they could face up to eight years in federal prison and a possible maximum fine of $250,000.

The migrants have been and will remain in custody.