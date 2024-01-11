Unidentified victim of 'Happy Face Killer' believed to have ties to Cameron County

Authorities in California are seeking help from Cameron County residents in solving a 32-year-old mystery.

On Monday, the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office released images of the only remaining unidentified victim of serial killer Keith Hunter Jesperson, who was convicted after confessing to killing at least eight women across the country,

Jesperson was known as the "Happy Face Killer" for the smiley face drawings he made in a letter bragging about his crimes.

The body of the unidentified woman was found in August 1992 in California. The woman was referred to by Jesperson as "Claudia."

According to a news release, “Claudia’s” father is believed to have been from Cameron County, but he is deceased.

“Claudia” is described as a white female with a fair complexion who was around 25 to 35 years old at the time of her death. She was about 5’6” with medium build and “shaggy, wild blonde hair.”

Those with any information that could positively identify “Claudia” are urged to call the Riverside County Cold Case Hotline at 951-955-5567, or by emailing coldcaseunit@rivcoda.org.