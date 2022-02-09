United Way offering free tax prep services for qualifying low-income families

The United Way is ready to help Valley families file their tax return.

The agency is offering free tax prep services at over 28 sites across the entire Valley through their Vita program, a service provided through the IRS to help low income families.

To qualify, head of households in Cameron and Willacy counties must make less than $57,000 a year.

The threshold in Hidalgo and Starr counties is $60,000 a year.