Unofficial election results: De los Santos, Cardenas elected in Brownsville commissioner races

1 hour 57 minutes 42 seconds ago Saturday, June 19 2021 Jun 19, 2021 June 19, 2021 7:29 PM June 19, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital

Brownsville voters welcomed two new faces in the race for two city commissioner seats.

Roy De Los Santos was elected as the new commissioner for District 3 in Brownsville after receiving 894 votes in the Saturday run-off election, according to unofficial results.

His opponent, Jessica Puente Bradshaw, received 753 votes.

In the race for District 4 commissioner, newcomer Pedro Cardenas defeated incumbent Ben Neece with 1,045 votes. Neece received 498 votes. 

