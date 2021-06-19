Unofficial election results: De los Santos, Cardenas elected in Brownsville commissioner races

Brownsville voters welcomed two new faces in the race for two city commissioner seats.

Roy De Los Santos was elected as the new commissioner for District 3 in Brownsville after receiving 894 votes in the Saturday run-off election, according to unofficial results.

His opponent, Jessica Puente Bradshaw, received 753 votes.

In the race for District 4 commissioner, newcomer Pedro Cardenas defeated incumbent Ben Neece with 1,045 votes. Neece received 498 votes.