Unofficial election results: Incumbent Joe Martinez retains Mercedes commissioner place 3 seat

6 hours 6 minutes 56 seconds ago Saturday, June 10 2023 Jun 10, 2023 June 10, 2023 8:14 PM June 10, 2023 in News - Local

Incumbent Joe Martinez will remain Mercedes’ place 3 commissioner, unofficial election results show.

Martinez faced Leonel Benavidez for the seat after neither received the number of votes needed to avoid a runoff in the May 6 election.

All votes are unofficial until they’re certified by the city council. 

