Unofficial election results: Incumbent Joe Martinez retains Mercedes commissioner place 3 seat
Incumbent Joe Martinez will remain Mercedes’ place 3 commissioner, unofficial election results show.
Martinez faced Leonel Benavidez for the seat after neither received the number of votes needed to avoid a runoff in the May 6 election.
All votes are unofficial until they’re certified by the city council.
