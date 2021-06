Unofficial election results: Morales defeats Sanchez in Harlingen District 4 race

The city of Harlingen has a new district 4 commissioner.

Frank Morales defeated his opponent – Basilio “Chino” Sanchez – with 256 votes in the Saturday District 4 Commissioner special run-off election, according to unofficial results.

Sanchez received 204 votes.

Morales will take over for Ruben de la Rosa, who decided not to seek re-election according to a news release from the city.