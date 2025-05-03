Unofficial election results show incumbent Mario Garza ahead in San Juan mayoral race
Voting is underway in San Juan for the city's mayor.
Incumbent Mario Garza is hoping for a third term, meanwhile his colleague and city commissioner Ernesto Guajardo is looking to take the spot.
RELATED COVERAGE: San Juan mayoral candidates share vision for city
Early voting results show Garza is ahead in the polls with 1,524 votes and Guajardo has 1,275 votes. Election results are unofficial until they have been certified.
Garza plans to tackle drainage issues in the city, and Guajardo says he's looking to improve city infrastructure.
Both candidates have been serving since 2017.
For more election results, click here.
More News
News Video
-
Early voting results show residents in Delta Area voted against tax increase...
-
Unofficial election results show incumbent Mario Garza ahead in San Juan mayoral...
-
Voters deciding on whether to turn Starbase into a city in Cameron...
-
Delivery driver charged with stealing more than $40,000 from Harlingen business
-
Harlingen woman arrested for allegedly stealing more than $140,000 from employer
Sports Video
-
UTRGV lands St. Joseph Academy football star Claudio Torres
-
Rio Grande City wins it over Mercedes in a Area area round...
-
Sharyland, Rivera, Pioneer force a game three in the Bi-District round
-
UTRGV baseball postpones Friday game against UIW postponed; will play doubleheader Saturday
-
Harlingen South Lady Hawks take Game 1 of playoff series with Flour...