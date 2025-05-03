Unofficial election results show incumbent Mario Garza ahead in San Juan mayoral race

Voting is underway in San Juan for the city's mayor.

Incumbent Mario Garza is hoping for a third term, meanwhile his colleague and city commissioner Ernesto Guajardo is looking to take the spot.

Early voting results show Garza is ahead in the polls with 1,524 votes and Guajardo has 1,275 votes. Election results are unofficial until they have been certified.

Garza plans to tackle drainage issues in the city, and Guajardo says he's looking to improve city infrastructure.

Both candidates have been serving since 2017.

