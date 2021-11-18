UPDATE: Amber Alert discontinued 14-year-old girl

UPDATE Nov. 2 at 9:03 p.m.: The Amber Alert for 14-year-old Stevie Johnson has been discontinued, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

------------------------------

Original story: The Glenn Heights Police Department on Monday issued an Amber Alert for a 14-year-old girl believed to be in grave danger.

Stevie Patrice Johnson was last seen at 4:57 p.m. Monday on the 800 block of Cascade Drive in Glenn Heights wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans, and Nike Air Force 1 shoes, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Police are also searching for Shawnice Hickman, 33, in connection with Johnson's abduction. Hickman is described as Black female, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Hickman was last seen wearing a black and red jacket with tiger striped sleeves, black leather pants and red shoes.

Police said Hickman is driving a black 2017 GMC Terrain with a Missouri license plate CT0D6R.

Those with information on the abduction are urged to contact the Glenn Heights Police Department at 972-223-3478.