UPDATE: Amber Alert discontinued 14-year-old girl
UPDATE Nov. 2 at 9:03 p.m.: The Amber Alert for 14-year-old Stevie Johnson has been discontinued, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Original story: The Glenn Heights Police Department on Monday issued an Amber Alert for a 14-year-old girl believed to be in grave danger.
Stevie Patrice Johnson was last seen at 4:57 p.m. Monday on the 800 block of Cascade Drive in Glenn Heights wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans, and Nike Air Force 1 shoes, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Police are also searching for Shawnice Hickman, 33, in connection with Johnson's abduction. Hickman is described as Black female, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Hickman was last seen wearing a black and red jacket with tiger striped sleeves, black leather pants and red shoes.
Police said Hickman is driving a black 2017 GMC Terrain with a Missouri license plate CT0D6R.
Those with information on the abduction are urged to contact the Glenn Heights Police Department at 972-223-3478.