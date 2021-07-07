UPDATE: Amber Alert discontinued for 2-year-old boy in San Antonio

Photo Credit: Texas Department of Public Safety

Update at 2:47 p.m.: The Amber Alert for Kayeden Stutzman has been discontinued.

------------------------------

The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a two-year-old boy they say is in grave or immediate danger following his abduction.

An amber alert was issued for Kayeden Matthew Stutzman, who is described as a white male weighing 25 pounds, is 3’ and has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen Tuesday night on the 11000 block of Parliament Street in San Antonio.

Police are also looking for Erik Anthony Stutzman, 28, in connection with his abduction. He is described as a white male weighing 140 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes and is 5’8”.

Erik Anthony Stutzman is driving a gray 2019 Toyota corolla with a Texas license plate number of ntz6442, according to a news release.

Those with information on Kayeden Matthew Stutzman are urged to contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.