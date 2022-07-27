UPDATE: Brownsville police locate kidnapping victim, suspects behind bars

Three people are behind bars Tuesday, facing multiple charges, including kidnapping.

Edgar Gonzalez, Maria Gonzalez and Marco Gonzalez are charged with kidnapping after police say they nabbed a young woman from the streets of downtown Brownsville.

Police say the crime was captured on the city's downtown surveillance camera system, leading police to the suspects.

Police said the suspects told police they dropped off alleged 20-year-old victim, Leslie Quiroga, on 14th Street. She was located walking along the 1600 block of E. Harrison St. at around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday.

uiroga was interviewed by detectives. The Brownsville Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit continues investigating the case.