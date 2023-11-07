UPDATE: Brush fire near McAllen warehouse contained

A brush fire in south McAllen that nearly reached a nearby warehouse was contained Tuesday evening, according to McAllen fire chief Juan Gloria.

Multiple crews responded to old 10th Street south of the McAllen International Airport Tuesday at around 1:30 p.m. in reference to the fire, Gloria said.

A brush fire spread to palm trees and the roof of a warehouse in the area.

Three trailer-trucks were consumed in the fire, Gloria added.

Hidalgo County Fire Marshal Homero Garza said brush and pallets caught on fire behind a warehouse but did not spread to surrounding areas, and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown.