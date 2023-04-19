UPDATE: Driver in deadly tanker crash dies, SH550 in Brownsville remains closed

The Texas Department of Public Safety continues to investigate the deadly tanker crash that killed one person on Monday in Brownsville.

Preliminary investigation revealed a truck tractor semi-trailer transporting hazardous flammable material was traveling northbound on State Highway 550 at an unsafe speed, according to a news release.

The driver of the semi lost control, striking a concrete barrier and rolling on its side. The semi was engulfed in flames due to the flammable material it was transporting.

The driver succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

State Highway 550 westbound between Braker Lane and IH-69E remains closed today as authorities are working on accident reconstruction, according to the Department of Transportation.

The closure will last about several hours.