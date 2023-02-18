UPDATE: Edinburg airport reopens following nearby grass fire
EDITOR'S NOTE: Edinburg spokeswoman Roxanne Lerma announced the reopened Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:44 p.m. Original story below.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A grass fire near the South Texas International Airport in Edinburg is shutting the airport down for the next few hours, according to a city spokesperson.
The grass fire broke out on the airport’s south side Friday at around 4 p.m. when a pickup truck driving through the dry grass caught on fire, according to Edinburg spokeswoman Roxanne Lerma.
The runway is shut down and the airport will remain closed through 9 p.m., Lerma added.
