UPDATE: Lockdown at Brownsville ISD elementary school lifted
A lockdown at a Brownsville ISD elementary school was lifted Wednesday afternoon after a report of suspicious activity in the area, according to the district.
Russell Elementary School was placed on lockdown pending a police investigation in the area, according to the school district.
A shelter in place was issued for the duration of the lockdown.
This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.
