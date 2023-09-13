x

UPDATE: Lockdown at Brownsville ISD elementary school lifted

A lockdown at a Brownsville ISD elementary school was lifted Wednesday afternoon after a report of suspicious activity in the area, according to the district.

Russell Elementary School was placed on lockdown pending a police investigation in the area, according to the school district. 

A shelter in place was issued for the duration of the lockdown.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.

