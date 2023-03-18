UPDATE: Missing woman last seen in Harlingen found

UPDATE: The family of Raquel Gonzalez contacted Channel 5 News on Saturday afternoon to report she has been found safe. Original story below.

A Silver Alert was issued for a missing-68-year-old woman last in Harlingen on Friday.

Raquel Gonzalez was last seen at the 14700 block of Ryan Road at around 5:45 p.m., according to a news release.

Gonzalez is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, and law enforcement officials believe her disappearance poses a threat to her own health and safety.

Gonzalez is described as having gray hair and brown eyes, weighing 120 pounds and having a height of 4’11.

She was last seen wearing a blue sweater, blue jeans and white shoes.

Those with any information on Gonzalez’s disappearance are urged to contact the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office at 956-554-6700.