UPDATE: Pharr interchange reopens after home was stuck there

UPDATE: On Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 at 7:30 p.m., Pharr city spokesman Michael Martinez announced the scene was clear and the Pharr Interchange had reopened.

A home being transported on the Pharr Interchange is causing traffic delays, according to police.

The home being transported was too wide and got stuck while attempting to travel on the interchange from Edinburg to McAllen on Saturday afternoon, according to the Pharr Police Department.

“Police, along with Dragados Construction crews, are assisting while the home is moved,” police said in a statement to Channel 5 News. “Delays are expected for now until they are able to clear this home.”

Pharr city spokesman Michael Martinez said it could take up to two hours for the scene to clear.

