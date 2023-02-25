x

UPDATE: Suspect who escaped police custody in Raymondville arrested

1 day 17 hours 37 minutes ago Thursday, February 23 2023 Feb 23, 2023 February 23, 2023 2:33 PM February 23, 2023 in News - Local

UPDATE: At 9:50 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, Raymondville police informed Channel 5 News Rolando Vasquez Jr. is back in custody. See the earlier version of this story below. 

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raymondville police are searching for a suspect that escaped from police custody.

Police said 37-year-old Rolando Vasquez Jr. managed to escape from the back of a police unit while he was being detained.

Officers were searching for drugs and possibly a weapon inside a vehicle Vasquez was driving.

Vasquez is facing several charges, including escape from custody. Police are urging anyone with information to call the Raymondville Police Department at 956-689-2441.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days