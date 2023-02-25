UPDATE: Suspect who escaped police custody in Raymondville arrested
UPDATE: At 9:50 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, Raymondville police informed Channel 5 News Rolando Vasquez Jr. is back in custody. See the earlier version of this story below.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Raymondville police are searching for a suspect that escaped from police custody.
Police said 37-year-old Rolando Vasquez Jr. managed to escape from the back of a police unit while he was being detained.
Officers were searching for drugs and possibly a weapon inside a vehicle Vasquez was driving.
Vasquez is facing several charges, including escape from custody. Police are urging anyone with information to call the Raymondville Police Department at 956-689-2441.
