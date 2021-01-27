USCIS Hikes Immigration Benefit Application, Petition Fees

WESLACO – A federal government agency’s increase in immigration benefit application and petition fees will go into effect on Friday.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said 47 applications and petitions will take a hike on Dec. 23.

Applications to replace permanent resident cards will increase by $90, from $365 to $455. The application for naturalization Form N-400 will increase from $595 to $640.

Petitions for nonimmigrant workers will go up from $325 to $460, and applications for certificate of citizenship will go from $600/$550 to $1,170.

USCIS said the increase is necessary to recover the full costs of services provided by the agency. Those include costs associated with fraud detection, national security, customer services, case processing and providing services without charge to refugee and asylum applicants.

By law, the agency is required to conduct fee reviews every two years to determine funding levels necessary to provide services.

