USCIS office in Harlingen reopens under restrictions
The office of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in the Rio Grande Valley is back open.
The office is located along the 1700 block of Zoy Street in Harlingen. People will need to make an appointment before visiting and are required to wear a face covering while in the office.
Any visitors showing coronavirus symptoms will not be allowed inside.
For more information call 1-800-375-5283.
