USCIS office in Harlingen reopens under restrictions

4 hours 49 minutes 19 seconds ago Tuesday, June 09 2020 Jun 9, 2020 June 09, 2020 4:17 PM June 09, 2020 in News - Local

The office of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in the Rio Grande Valley is back open.

The office is located along the 1700 block of Zoy Street in Harlingen. People will need to make an appointment before visiting and are required to wear a face covering while in the office.

Any visitors showing coronavirus symptoms will not be allowed inside.

For more information call 1-800-375-5283.

