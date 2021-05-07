UT Health RGV advising parents to pre-register their children for COVID-19 vaccines

UT Health RGV is anticipating they’ll be able to administer COVID-19 vaccines to children ages 12-15 and are encouraging parents to pre-register their children to receive the vaccine.

UT Health RGV announced in a Friday news release they expect FDA approval of the COVID-19 vaccine being administered to that age group. In the release, they advised parents to pre-register online for their children to be in line for the vaccine.

All minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian when they receive the vaccine, the release stated.