UT Health RGV announces cancer and surgery center

For Valley residents, cancer treatment often requires traveling hundreds of miles. That proximity will drastically change in a few years with UT Health RGV’s cancer and surgery center.

UT Health RGV announced they plan to build what will be the Valley’s first cancer and surgery center. MD Anderson Cancer Center will provide advisory services.

Construction for UT Health RGV's cancer and surgery center will start next spring.

UT Health RGV Dean Michael Hocker says the 100,000 square foot facility will also bring more jobs and specialized doctors to the Valley.

Construction for the center is expected to be completed in 2024.