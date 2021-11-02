UT Health RGV offering community COVID-19 vaccine boosters

(UTRGV Archival Photo by David Pike)

UT Health RGV will be offering booster doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines during two clinics this week.

The first clinic will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 3 at the Clinical Education Building auditorium 1.203 – located at 2102 Treasure Hills Blvd. It will run from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The second clinic is set for Friday, Nov. 5 at Cortez Hall, located in the UTRGV Brownsville campus. It will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The clinic is for anyone 12 and older who have underlying health conditions or have an increased risk of exposure to COVID-19, a news release from UT Health RGV stated.

Those 18 and over must have had their second Pfizer or Moderna dose six months prior to the clinic or two months after the initial dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. People 12 and over must have received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine four weeks prior to the clinic.

UT Health RGV Is not administering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, but the CDC recommendations allow individuals to “mix and match” and decide which booster shot they prefer to take, according to the release.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment, go to UT Health RGV’s website.