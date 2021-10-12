UT Health RGV offering COVID-19 vaccine boosters

UT Health RGV is now offering boosters of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, according to a news release.

Those who qualify for booster shots include:

• Anyone aged 65+ (at least 6 months after second dose of Pfizer)

• People aged 12+ who are moderately to severely immunocompromised (at least 28 days – or 4 weeks – from second dose of either Pfizer or Moderna)

• People aged 18-64 with any underlying medical condition (at least 6 months after second dose of Pfizer)

• All people aged 18+ who feel at increased risk for severe COVID-19 because of frequent institutional or occupational exposure (at least 6 months after second dose of Pfizer.)

Booster shots will be on the following dates and locations:

Tuesday, October 12

8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Location: CESS 1.300

1407 E Freddy Gonzalez Dr, Edinburg, TX 78539

Wednesday, October 13

8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Location: Clinical Education Building 1.203

2102 Treasure Hill Blvd, Harlingen, TX 78550

Appointments will be available at both locations and online.

Those aged 12-17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. All attending must bring their COVID-19 vaccine card.

People seeking their first or second dose of the FDA-approved Pfizer vaccine will also be accommodated, the release stated.