UT Health RGV offering COVID-19 vaccine boosters
UT Health RGV is now offering boosters of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, according to a news release.
Those who qualify for booster shots include:
• Anyone aged 65+ (at least 6 months after second dose of Pfizer)
• People aged 12+ who are moderately to severely immunocompromised (at least 28 days – or 4 weeks – from second dose of either Pfizer or Moderna)
• People aged 18-64 with any underlying medical condition (at least 6 months after second dose of Pfizer)
• All people aged 18+ who feel at increased risk for severe COVID-19 because of frequent institutional or occupational exposure (at least 6 months after second dose of Pfizer.)
Booster shots will be on the following dates and locations:
Tuesday, October 12
8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Location: CESS 1.300
1407 E Freddy Gonzalez Dr, Edinburg, TX 78539
Wednesday, October 13
8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Location: Clinical Education Building 1.203
2102 Treasure Hill Blvd, Harlingen, TX 78550
Appointments will be available at both locations and online.
Those aged 12-17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. All attending must bring their COVID-19 vaccine card.
People seeking their first or second dose of the FDA-approved Pfizer vaccine will also be accommodated, the release stated.