UT Health RGV optometrist urges people to get their annual eye exams

From helping us drive, work, or even binge-watching our favorite series, our eyes do so much for us.

Avoiding lights and screens are almost inevitable, especially for 33-year-old Saira Cabrera.

“In my profession, I use screens a lot, and I’m starting to see a little bit blurry and my eyes get a little bit dry,” Cabrera said. “So, I think it's time to put some well-deserved love and tear into my eyes."

Cabrera got her eyes checked with Dr. Lorena Flores-Hernandez Thursday at the UT Health RGV Vision Center in Edinburg.

Flores-Hernandez said it's important for people to get their eyes checked regularly

“It allows us for early diagnosis and early detection of many of the ocular diseases that can permanently affect vision,” Flores-Hernandez said.

One of the most prevalent ocular diseases here in the Rio Grande Valley is retinopathy, which is commonly caused by high blood sugar levels in people with diabetes.

Flores-Hernandez said if detected early, lifestyle and dietary changes could help prevent you from losing your vision.

She urges people to make an appointment with your optometrist.

