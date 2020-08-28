UT System chancellor tours UTRGV campus during pandemic

Just three days after the start of the fall semester, UT System Chancellor James Milliken toured the UTRGV Edinburg campus on Thursday.

Right now only 5% of classes are being held on campus. The rest are in a virtual manner. Milliken also checked out the laboratories where students would be coming for those courses and he shared with us some of what he heard from students.

Milliken said UTRGV leadership has done its best to address challenges by providing financial assistance, peer mentoring programs and working opportunities on campus for students.

Watch the video for the full story.