UTRGV partnership with Los Alamos National Laboratory underway

UTRGV is offering students the opportunity to have a career in weapons development.

On Wednesday, UTRGV discussed their partnership with the Los Alamos National Laboratory — the country's main lab for national defense research.

“This will be remarkably beneficial to our faculty, and more importantly, to our students,” UTRGV President Guy Bailey said.

According to a UTRGV news release, the collaboration broadens career opportunities for students within the Department of Energy's National Nuclear Security Administration talent pathway.

The Los Alamos lab focuses on the science of national security.

“It is working with the nuclear materials, working with the components and maintaining and ensuring the safety, reliability of the nuclear deterrent for the United States,” Robert Putnam with the Los Alamos National Laboratory said.

Bailey said the University of Texas System supports participation in this partnership, which comes with $1.5 million dollars in funding for UTRGV and opportunities for students to learn from Los Alamos researchers.

UTRGV is one of eight universities to partner with Los Alamos. The program at UTRGV is followed by a summer internship at Los Alamos.

