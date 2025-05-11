UTRGV announces plans to buy The Monitor's McAllen location

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley announced plans to expand by pursuing the purchase of property in McAllen that serves as the operational hub for The Monitor newspaper.

In a news release, UTRGV said University of Texas System Board of Regents authorized UTRGV to move forward with the purchase.

The 10.2-acre property — located at 1400 East Nolana Ave. — features an 88,970-square-foot office and warehouse building that houses The Monitor, and other local publications under AIM Media Texas Operating, LLC.

UTRGV President Guy Bailey said the acquisition will advance the university’s mission in academic and health affairs while fostering regional growth and innovation.

“The purchase of this property aligns with our commitment to providing advanced educational resources and facilities for our students and faculty," Bailey said in the news release. "The new location will also provide additional space for research activities across various academic programs."

According to AIM Media Regional Vice President and Publisher Stephan Wingert, The Monitor moved into that location in January 2004. The company is in the process of relocating.

“The Monitor has been a part of this community for well over 100 years and continues to be a strong pillar within the community,” Wingert said. “I can’t think of a better use for the Nolana property than in the support of higher education in the Rio Grande Valley through UTRGV. As the process moves forward, we will begin looking for a new location for our office and reviewing our options with our printing facility.”

According to UTRGV, the AIM Media Texas property is located near the 495 Commerce Center, where the university is developing a state-of-the-art cancer and surgery center.