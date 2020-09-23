x

UTRGV athletes launch 'Vaqueros United' initiative

By: John Paul Barajas

UTRGV Athletics recently started a new initiative to fight racism and social injustice.

It's called Vaqueros United.

Athletes will host roundtable discussions to focus attention on important issues and encourage people to vote. They'll also work with the UTRGV Police Department, the student government and the Black Student Union.

Watch the video for the full story.

