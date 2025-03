UTRGV Athletics holding 2nd Annual Vaquero Up BBQ Cook-Off

The public is invited to attend the 2nd Annual Vaquero Up BBQ Cook-Off.

The event is set for Saturday, March 22 at the UTRGV Baseball Tailgate Parking Area.

The event is a non-sanctioned, free BBQ cook-off.

For more information, text 956-225-9476.

