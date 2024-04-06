UTRGV Athletics to host 956 Night

The Rio Grande Valley will be celebrated as the UTRGV baseball team takes on UT Arlington in the Battle of the Cities.

As part of the game, UTRGV Athletics will host “956 Night ”

The first 1,956 fans in attendance will score a free 956 T-shirt, and UTRGV Vaqueros and "Puro 956" temporary tattoos will also be given out.

Select concessions will also be priced at $9.56 during the game.

Tickets to the game are available online.

The game is set for Saturday, April 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the UTRGV Baseball Stadium.

