UTRGV becomes home to Texas' first school of podiatry

The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board recently approved the first school of podiatry in Texas — at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

Podiatrists are doctors who focus on the foot, ankle and leg.

UTRGV announced the news last month.

Podiatry is an important specialty in the Rio Grande Valley, where many people suffer from diabetes and resulting health problems.

Watch the video for the full story.