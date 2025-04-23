UTRGV catcher Steven Lancia named to Buster Posey Award watch list
UTRGV catcher Steven Lancia was named to the watch list for the Buster Posey Award on Wednesday.
The award is given annually to the best catcher at the Division I level of college baseball.
Only 56 catchers in the entire country were named to the watch list. This is Lancia's second time named to the watch list in his career.
Lancia has caught 16 runners stealing in his work behind the plate. When he's stepped in the batter's box, he's boasting a .320 batting average with three home runs and 27 RBI.
Finalists for the award will be revealed on June 4th and a winner will be announced on June 26th.
