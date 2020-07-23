UTRGV expanding their coronavirus test capacity

As mass public testing sites have moved out of the valley for now. Private clinics, labs and UTRGV will be the go-to for those wanting to get tested.

UTRGV, will be expanding their resources, and test capacity due the recent spike of COVID-19 cases in the valley.

Mike Patriarca, director of UT Health RGV said, We're going to do as much as we can to try to continue to try stay ahead of this we're not seeing any concerns with continuing to try to stay ahead of this. From equipment, or supply or reagents that we use in managing."

