UTRGV expanding their coronavirus test capacity
As mass public testing sites have moved out of the valley for now. Private clinics, labs and UTRGV will be the go-to for those wanting to get tested.
UTRGV, will be expanding their resources, and test capacity due the recent spike of COVID-19 cases in the valley.
Mike Patriarca, director of UT Health RGV said, We're going to do as much as we can to try to continue to try stay ahead of this we're not seeing any concerns with continuing to try to stay ahead of this. From equipment, or supply or reagents that we use in managing."
For more information watch the video above.
More News
News Video
-
Memorandum excluding undocumented immigrants is intimidating 2020 census participants
-
City of Raymondville holds parade to encourage residents to fill the 2020...
-
Doctor speaks on new app designed to help patients communicate with physicians
-
Doctor: Getting retested for COVID-19 without symptoms could prolong self-isolation
-
Valley residents with underlying conditions taking precautions amid pandemic