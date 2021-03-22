UTRGV fills 10,000 slots during online vaccine registration Monday

UT Health RGV opened its online COVID-19 Vaccine Interest Registration form for 10,000 eligible participants to register for the vaccine on Monday and has reached capacity for all available vaccination slots.

Now that 10,000 submissions have been recorded, UT Health RGV has temporarily closed the platform in order to process and administer vaccines to the newly registered group, according to a news release.

Once the university has worked through the list of 10,000, it will then reopen the public platform for another round of registrations on the COVID-19 Vaccine Interest Registration form.

UT Health RGV is vaccinating those who qualify under the recently expanded Phase 1A, 1B and 1C guidelines determined by the State of Texas

Eligible individuals include those over the age of 50, frontline healthcare workers, residents at long-term care facilities, education and childcare personnel and those 16 and older with an underlying health condition.

Registration forms are available in English and Spanish.

UT Health RGV currently is administering an average of 2,000 first-dose shots each week. There is no citizenship or residency requirement to register and registrants are not required to show a Social Security number, the university announced.