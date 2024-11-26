UTRGV finishes with five players in double figures in win over Le Moyne

The UTRGV men's basketball team picked up their fourth win of the season on Monday night with a 97-77 victory over Le Moyne.

It's the fourth win in the last five games for UTRGV, with the lone loss during that span coming by three points to the #19 Wisconsin Badgers.

The 97 points in the game marks the second highest scoring output so far this season for the Vaqueros. Five players finished the game in double figures for UTRGV, with DK Thorn (24 points), Howie Fleming Jr. (18 points, 3 steals), and Cliff Davis (17 points, 5 3PM) leading the way.

The game is the first of seven straight home games in Edinburg for the team. The next matchup comes on December 5th against Stephen F. Austin following a lengthy break during the Thanksgiving holiday.