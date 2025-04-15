UTRGV football head coach Travis Bush on final week of spring practice
UTRGV head coach Travis Bush details the final days of spring football for the team ahead of Thursday's spring game in Brownsville.
More News
News Video
-
Widow of Cameron County deputy constable killed in crash testifies in trial
-
Starr County family loses home in devastating fire
-
Consumer Reports: Potholes vs. your tires
-
Environmental group expresses concern over Arroyo Colorado dredging project
-
Man jumps off of Queen Isabella Causeway during traffic stop
Sports Video
-
McAllen High track star Katelyn Vaden signs with Texas A&M - Kingsville
-
UTRGV football head coach Travis Bush on final week of spring practice
-
Rio Grande City softball clinches district title; seeking first undefeated district season...
-
UTRGV baseball set for matchup with #1 Texas on Tuesday night
-
UTRGV baseball sweeps Stephen F. Austin