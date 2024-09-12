UTRGV football season tickets sold out

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced that season tickets for the 2025 football season are sold out.

The season is set to kick off on Aug. 30, 2025.

UTRGV Athletics said 6,000 season ticket deposits were placed and limiting season tickets was necessary to accommodate enough seats for ticket holders, UTRGV students, the marching band, the player pass list and the visiting team pass list.

UTRGV Athletics said they are communicating directly with season ticket deposit holders by email.

Those who have not yet placed a deposit but are interested in season tickets can sign up for the wait list at GoUTRGV.com/FootballWaitList.

UTRGV Athletics said should additional season tickets become available following the select-a-seat process, they will contact fans on the wait list based on Vaqueros Loyalty Points ranking.

Should any single-game tickets be available, they will be released during the week leading up to each game. Available inventory is not guaranteed and may vary by game.

Anyone with any questions can contact a member of the UTRGV Athletics staff at 956-665-4069 or through email at tickets@utrgv.edu.