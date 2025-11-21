UTRGV grad recognized statewide for social work

A University of Texas Rio Grande Valley graduate is gaining statewide recognition for her social work.

She was awarded for her efforts towards student well-being, and her mission is driven by her own story of resilience.

During the holiday season, you'll find Laura Aguilera gathering food for families in need. But all year she offers support to students at La Joya Independent School District.

Her contributions both at work and off the clock are making an impact in her community.

"It is very rewarding to know that my work as a Latina social worker, first-generation college student, teen mom, right, has a space in these conversations," Aguilera said.

Aguilera, a UTRGV graduate, was recently honored with the 2025 Stacie McGee Student Scholar Award.

"We have dozens of submissions from universities across the state," Licensed Master Social Worker and founder of the award, Stacie McGee, said. "What she's accomplished as a student is what we might see social workers accomplish after they've been in the field five, six, eight, 10 years."

Aguilera is a social worker with La Joya ISD. She says her career path was shaped by her personal journey.

At the age of 16, Aguilera became a teen mom.

"It wasn't until I became pregnant as a young mom at the age of 16 that I had an experience...having been a person being helped by a helping professional, that I realized I wanted to go into social work," Aguilera said.

She uses those past experiences to support students and families.

"I think the students that we work with, right, are my motivation for continuing to delve into this work. Our students face unique challenges, especially here in our community, where resources regarding mental health are limited," Aguilera said.

At La Joya ISD, she also serves as a member of the superintendent's advisory committee where she helps clear a path for future students.

"Most recently, the one with La Joya ISD and the superintendent's advisory committee, where we helped shape policies and procedures to enhance the well-being of students and staff throughout the community," Aguilera said.

Aguilera is now working towards becoming a licensed clinical social worker

She plans to continue serving the community and make sure the Valley stays in the state spotlight.

Watch the video above for the full story.