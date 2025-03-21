UTRGV launches $2.8 million AI research partnership with Georgia Tech

From left to right: Dr. Mohsen Amjadian, assistant professor of structural engineering at UTRGV; Dr. Constantine Tarawneh, Louis A. Beecherl Jr. Endowed Professor and Director of the NSF CREST Center for Multidisciplinary Research Excellence in Cyber-Physical Infrastructure Systems (MECIS); Dr. Qi Lu, assistant professor of computer science at UTRGV; and Dr. Ping Xu, assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering at UTRGV. The UTRGV ARISE research team is leading AI-driven infrastructure monitoring efforts. (Photo by Jesús Alférez, UTRGV)

The University of Texas - Rio Grande Valley has been awarded a grant to lead a new AI research partnership with Georgia Tech, according to a news release.

The news release said the $2.8 million grant was awarded by the National Science Foundation under the ExpandAI Program and will go toward the project AI Research and Innovation for Smart Environments, or ARISE.

ARISE will focus on expanding UTRGV's AI research and education through courses, training and interdisciplinary collaborations, according to the news release.

The news release said as part ARISE, the university will introduce specialized AI courses, strengthen its doctoral program in computer science with interdisciplinary applications and provide hands-on training for students and junior faculty.

The university will also develop robots and AI systems to monitor critical transportation infrastructure, such as highways, railways and bridges, according to the news release. They will share this data with Georgia Tech to enhance AI models for predictive maintenance.

The news release said through ARISE, researchers will develop "AI-driven solutions for proactive infrastructure monitoring, enabling early detection of structural concerns before they escalate into major issues, ensuring the safety and reliability of these infrastructures."