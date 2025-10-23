UTRGV Linebacker Jaiden Haygood on the Jerry Rice Award Watch list

UTRGV's freshman linebacker Jaiden Haygood has been named to the 2025 Jerry Rice Award watch list.

This list honors the FCS freshman player of the year and only three Southland Conference players are on the list including Lamar's Quarterback EJ Colson and Houston Christian University running back Xai'shuan Edwards.

Jaiden Haygood is leading the team with 62 tackles 24 of those have been solo including 2.5 for a loss of 11 yards.

He's had three games of double-figure tackles including a career high of 17 against Lamar over the weekend.

The Jerry Rice Award is named after hall of fame wide receiver Jerry Rice.

Some recipients include Cooper Kupp, Trey Lance, Cam Ward and Sheduer Sanders.