UTRGV Linebacker Jaiden Haygood on the Jerry Rice Award Watch list
UTRGV's freshman linebacker Jaiden Haygood has been named to the 2025 Jerry Rice Award watch list.
This list honors the FCS freshman player of the year and only three Southland Conference players are on the list including Lamar's Quarterback EJ Colson and Houston Christian University running back Xai'shuan Edwards.
Jaiden Haygood is leading the team with 62 tackles 24 of those have been solo including 2.5 for a loss of 11 yards.
He's had three games of double-figure tackles including a career high of 17 against Lamar over the weekend.
The Jerry Rice Award is named after hall of fame wide receiver Jerry Rice.
Some recipients include Cooper Kupp, Trey Lance, Cam Ward and Sheduer Sanders.
More News
News Video
-
'She's leaving a lot of shattered hearts:' Community mourning death of Weslaco...
-
Donna city leaders approve start of new drainage project
-
Texas election officials investigating more than 200 potential noncitizens registered to vote...
-
Teen killed in Donna expressway crash identified as South Texas ISD student
-
RGV Hispanic Chamber of Commerce holding professional men's conference
Sports Video
-
Edinburg Vela vs. McAllen Memorial district 16-5A showdown preview
-
UTRGV Linebacker Jaiden Haygood on the Jerry Rice Award Watch list
-
Playmakers - Week 8 of 2025 Valley High School Football Part 1
-
Playmakers - Week 8 of 2025 Valley High School Football Part 2
-
RGV volleyball: Rivera celebrates district title, Lady Cards defeat Los Fresnos on...