UTRGV medical school students celebrate white coat ceremony

Several future doctors took their next step in their medical education Saturday.

The White Coat ceremony was held for 117 students with the UTRGV School of Medicine. The group included the future class of 2026 and the class of 2024.

The original celebration for the class of 2024 was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some students said that pandemic motivated them to get into the profession.

Students will be studying at local UTRGV campuses and learning at five different partner hospitals in the Valley.