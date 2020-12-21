x

UTRGV medical student shares her COVID-19 vaccine experience

Monday, December 21 2020
By: Mónica De Anda

Students from UTRGV's School of Medicine were eligible to receive Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine last week.

Among those taking the vaccine was Bhargavi Akkineni, a medical student at UTRGV's School of Medicine.

Akkineni received her first dose of the Pfizer Vaccine on Wednesday and said doing this was a no brainer. 

"I know when something's new we kind of have this reluctance to try it right away but it's important to understand that this vaccine by Pfizer which was FDA approved it underwent rigorous testing and that's kind of how we know that it's safe and effective," Akkineni said.  

