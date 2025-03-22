UTRGV medical students celebrate future during Match Day

Nearly 40 University of Texas - Rio Grande Valley medical students learned on Friday where they will be completing their residency training.

It's a countdown that's taken years to reach. UTRGV medical student Hector Trejo learned he'll be completing his medical residency program in internal medicine at DHR Health in Edinburg.

The hospital is near where he grew up in San Carlos.

"A lot of people from there might not really believe or think that being a doctor might be in the future for them," Trejo said.

He says the support that led him to his moment was his mom, a single parent and immigrant from Mexico.

"For many of them, this dream started even when they were children," UT Health RGV Medical School Professor Dr. Leonel Vela said.

Vela says these medical students will soon start their medical residency programs that could take as long as seven years to complete.

"These are students that have been with us almost four years, so they're completing their studies to receive their medical degree, which they will receive in a couple of months," Vela said.

Trejo says he's involved in researching diabetes, a common disease in the Valley. He believes staying in the Valley will help him give back to the community that built him up.

Watch the video above for the full story.