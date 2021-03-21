UTRGV nursing students help administer COVID-19 vaccines during spring break

Nursing students at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley spent their spring break administering COVID-19 vaccines to the community.

"Any break really in nursing is never a break," UTRGV Nursing Student Emily Jimenez said. "But we're definitely very happy to be here."

Jimenez was one of multiple students helping vaccinate residents during a community clinic in the Valley.

Francisco Perez was another nursing student who volunteered at the community clinic.

"We have a pretty religious community, so after they get the vaccinations, many of them will bless you and just cry of happiness," Perez said. "They're so grateful. It's an experience that I don't think we'll ever get again."

Perez said he and his fellow nursing students don't mind spending their break administering vaccines, they know they're making a difference in the community.