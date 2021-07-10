UTRGV offering $100 COVID vaccine incentive

Students enrolled at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley will receive $100 if they inform the university of their vaccine status by Monday.

Students enrolled for the fall semester by Monday, July 12 qualify for this incentive by using the online vaccine portal.

“This is our efforts to ensure that our campus is safe and that we're able to go back to normal operations when the fall semester begins,” UTRGV Associate Vice President for Strategic Enrollment Griselda C. Castilla said.

This is one of four financial assistance initiatives the university announced on Tuesday. Other initiatives include discharging all debt owed by students who were enrolled between March 13, 2020, and March 16, 2021, and up to $1,000 in tuition and mandatory fees for eligible students.