UTRGV offers free counseling services to those mentally impacted by current events

As families come to terms with the events happening across the country one Rio Grande Valley counselor says that finding helps is as easy as picking up the phone.

The Counseling and Training Clinics at UTRGV offer counseling services to the general community free of charge. Currently they are offering individual, couples and families counseling in both English and Spanish.

Anyone interested may call one of their clinics to setup an appointment and/or for more information. Their services are currently being provided through Telehealth via Zoom.

Edinburg (956) 665-5251

ctclinicedinburg@utrgv.edu

Brownsville (956) 882-7792

ctclinicbrownsville@utrgv.edu

DreamStar is a website which allows members of the community to sign up for free counseling sessions via Telemental health. They serve individuals, couples, and families in both English and Spanish. The intake and appointment schedule are conducted online, and then a student responds with a Zoom link and they take it from there.

For more information visit DreamStar's website.

Watch the video for the full story.